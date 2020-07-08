All apartments in Fort Worth
3812 Bunting Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:19 AM

3812 Bunting Avenue

3812 Bunting Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Bunting Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming House in the Desirable Location of Camp Bowie & River Crest Country Club. Original Wood Floors throughout the house that have been updated & refinished. Plantation Shutters on most of the windows. Beautiful Landscaped Yard and Large Backyard for Lounging or Entertaining. Big Front Porch with Beautiful Swing. 2 Good Size Bedrooms. Living Room with Inviting Fireplace. Bonus Room between Kitchen and Dining Room that could be used as a Butler’s Pantry, Children’s Play Area or Office. So many wonderful things about this house including the Fantastic Location & the Appeal of the Neighborhood. Lawn Service & Change of Seasonal Flowers by the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Bunting Avenue have any available units?
3812 Bunting Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Bunting Avenue have?
Some of 3812 Bunting Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Bunting Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Bunting Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Bunting Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3812 Bunting Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3812 Bunting Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Bunting Avenue offers parking.
Does 3812 Bunting Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 Bunting Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Bunting Avenue have a pool?
No, 3812 Bunting Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Bunting Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3812 Bunting Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Bunting Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 Bunting Avenue has units with dishwashers.

