3812 Bunting Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming House in the Desirable Location of Camp Bowie & River Crest Country Club. Original Wood Floors throughout the house that have been updated & refinished. Plantation Shutters on most of the windows. Beautiful Landscaped Yard and Large Backyard for Lounging or Entertaining. Big Front Porch with Beautiful Swing. 2 Good Size Bedrooms. Living Room with Inviting Fireplace. Bonus Room between Kitchen and Dining Room that could be used as a Butler’s Pantry, Children’s Play Area or Office. So many wonderful things about this house including the Fantastic Location & the Appeal of the Neighborhood. Lawn Service & Change of Seasonal Flowers by the Landlord.