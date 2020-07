Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with split design. Have two Living rooms, Formal Dinning, Huge kitchen, master bedroom comes with stand in shower and garden tub, entire room for walk in closet, other 3 bedrooms are on opposite side of house for privacy, has laundry room, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with grass and landscaping, front yard with trees and landscaping. Home features a swimming pool along with a covered patio for relaxing.