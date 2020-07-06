3774 W 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Large home in the heart of the Monticello- 76107 - Gorgeous home in cultural district. This home features the best appointments throughout. There are hard wood floors thru the entire home. The chefs kitchen w/ gas stove and Grand room adjoining the formal living area is ideal for entertaining. Across the courtyard from the main house is a studio apartment which includes bathroom w/ shower. Studio apartment approx 200 sqft. is ideal for home office or studio. Easy access to shopping, entertainment, dining, downtown, etc... Must see.



