3754 Ashley Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Your peaceful, hidden gem nestled away in Ft. Worth! One of only 9 homes in this quiet cul-de-sac, inside a peaceful neighborhood! Newer home, just renovated and modernized to fit your style. This is an awesome first time buyer's, worry free, home! This beautiful renovation boasts new, dark flooring throughout the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, new HVAC with Nest thermostat, new hot water heater, foundation repair with transferable warranty, solar panels, sun room, granite throughout, new garage door, fresh paint, and more! Enjoy the peace of mind in your new home while you enjoy the huge backyard and awesome sun room! Lesss than 15 mins from shopping & restaurants. Less than 20 minutes from TCU!