Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:06 AM

3754 Ashley Court

3754 Ashley Court · No Longer Available
Location

3754 Ashley Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your peaceful, hidden gem nestled away in Ft. Worth! One of only 9 homes in this quiet cul-de-sac, inside a peaceful neighborhood! Newer home, just renovated and modernized to fit your style. This is an awesome first time buyer's, worry free, home! This beautiful renovation boasts new, dark flooring throughout the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, new HVAC with Nest thermostat, new hot water heater, foundation repair with transferable warranty, solar panels, sun room, granite throughout, new garage door, fresh paint, and more! Enjoy the peace of mind in your new home while you enjoy the huge backyard and awesome sun room! Lesss than 15 mins from shopping & restaurants. Less than 20 minutes from TCU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 Ashley Court have any available units?
3754 Ashley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3754 Ashley Court have?
Some of 3754 Ashley Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 Ashley Court currently offering any rent specials?
3754 Ashley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 Ashley Court pet-friendly?
No, 3754 Ashley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3754 Ashley Court offer parking?
Yes, 3754 Ashley Court offers parking.
Does 3754 Ashley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3754 Ashley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 Ashley Court have a pool?
No, 3754 Ashley Court does not have a pool.
Does 3754 Ashley Court have accessible units?
No, 3754 Ashley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 Ashley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3754 Ashley Court has units with dishwashers.

