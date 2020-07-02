All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:55 AM

3720 Mossbrook Drive

3720 Mossbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Mossbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HURRY this GORGEOUS updated home in the award winning Northwest ISD won't last long! This home offers an open concept in this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home. It has beautiful updated flooring in the living area and bedrooms with a Fabulous kitchen that has loads of storage and counter space and a planning area with desk. The beautiful kitchen is the perfect place to entertain guest overlooking the cozy living room with brick fireplace. This floor plan has split bedrooms which allows for privacy, nice size bedrooms with a wonderful master suite and bath that has double sinks and a garden tub. You will enjoy your covered patio in this large fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Mossbrook Drive have any available units?
3720 Mossbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Mossbrook Drive have?
Some of 3720 Mossbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Mossbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Mossbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Mossbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Mossbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3720 Mossbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Mossbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3720 Mossbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Mossbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Mossbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Mossbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Mossbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Mossbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Mossbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Mossbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

