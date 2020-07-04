All apartments in Fort Worth
3711 Meadowbrook Drive

3711 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41535ed021 ---- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex with easy access to 1-30, parks and trails. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $900.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
3711 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3711 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Meadowbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3711 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3711 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3711 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3711 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 Meadowbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

