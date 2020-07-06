All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3704 W 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3704 W 6th St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

3704 W 6th St

3704 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3704 West 6th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful & Modern 2-story town home just minutes away from downtown Fort Worth! Kitchen has granite counters, plenty of storage and open to the dining area. Spacious living room with hardwood flooring and vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom features a fireplace and walk in closet. Alley access with 2 car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

*Free 42' TV with executed lease!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=UIXSBENzJE&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 W 6th St have any available units?
3704 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 W 6th St have?
Some of 3704 W 6th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
3704 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 W 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 W 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 3704 W 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 3704 W 6th St offers parking.
Does 3704 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 W 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 W 6th St have a pool?
No, 3704 W 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 3704 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 3704 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University