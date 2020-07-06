3704 W 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful & Modern 2-story town home just minutes away from downtown Fort Worth! Kitchen has granite counters, plenty of storage and open to the dining area. Spacious living room with hardwood flooring and vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom features a fireplace and walk in closet. Alley access with 2 car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



*Free 42' TV with executed lease!



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=UIXSBENzJE&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com