3703 W. 6th St.

Amenities
GREAT Updated Duplex in Monticello!!! - UPDATED Monticello Duplex Boasts Two Bedrooms, One and a Half Bathrooms, Two Car Garage and is Ready for Immediate Move-in! Large Living Area with Fireplace. Hard Surface Flooring Downstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout. Light and Bright Kitchen with Beautiful Glass Tile Back-splash and SS Appliances includes Refrigerator, Oven and Microwave. Washer and Dryer included! Both Bedrooms are Upstairs! Lawn-care included! 1 pet allowed under 15lbs with Owners approval.
Conveniently located for easy access to The UNT Health Science Campus, W. 7th, Downtown and the Museum District!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4579844)