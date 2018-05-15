3703 W. 6th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

GREAT Updated Duplex in Monticello!!! - UPDATED Monticello Duplex Boasts Two Bedrooms, One and a Half Bathrooms, Two Car Garage and is Ready for Immediate Move-in! Large Living Area with Fireplace. Hard Surface Flooring Downstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout. Light and Bright Kitchen with Beautiful Glass Tile Back-splash and SS Appliances includes Refrigerator, Oven and Microwave. Washer and Dryer included! Both Bedrooms are Upstairs! Lawn-care included! 1 pet allowed under 15lbs with Owners approval.



Conveniently located for easy access to The UNT Health Science Campus, W. 7th, Downtown and the Museum District!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4579844)