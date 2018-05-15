All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3703 W. 6th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3703 W. 6th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3703 W. 6th St.

3703 W 6th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3703 W 6th St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
GREAT Updated Duplex in Monticello!!! - UPDATED Monticello Duplex Boasts Two Bedrooms, One and a Half Bathrooms, Two Car Garage and is Ready for Immediate Move-in! Large Living Area with Fireplace. Hard Surface Flooring Downstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout. Light and Bright Kitchen with Beautiful Glass Tile Back-splash and SS Appliances includes Refrigerator, Oven and Microwave. Washer and Dryer included! Both Bedrooms are Upstairs! Lawn-care included! 1 pet allowed under 15lbs with Owners approval.

Conveniently located for easy access to The UNT Health Science Campus, W. 7th, Downtown and the Museum District!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4579844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 W. 6th St. have any available units?
3703 W. 6th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 W. 6th St. have?
Some of 3703 W. 6th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 W. 6th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3703 W. 6th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 W. 6th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 W. 6th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3703 W. 6th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3703 W. 6th St. offers parking.
Does 3703 W. 6th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3703 W. 6th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 W. 6th St. have a pool?
No, 3703 W. 6th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3703 W. 6th St. have accessible units?
No, 3703 W. 6th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 W. 6th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 W. 6th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University