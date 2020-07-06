All apartments in Fort Worth
3641 East Washburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3641 East Washburn Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute two bedroom two bathroom duplex with additional room, could be used as another bedroom or living area! Great location in the cultural district of Fort Worth with tons dining and shopping! One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3641 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 Washburn Avenue have?
Some of 3641 Washburn Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 Washburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3641 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3641 Washburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3641 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3641 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3641 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3641 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 Washburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

