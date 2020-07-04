3625 Homestretch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Well cared for and highly desireable 1.5 story floor plan with all bedrooms down and large upstairs game room. Large Kitchen with an island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The walk in pantry allows plenty of room for storage. Refrigerator will stay for tenant use. 4th Bedroom could be used as a study. Back yard boasts an outdoor kitchen for your evenings of grilling out. 3 Car Garage, oversized bedrooms, Cul de sac...the list goes on! Located in highly sought after neighborhood of Saratoga in award winning NISD, you don't want to miss the opportunity to live in this family friendly community.