Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3625 Homestretch Court

Location

3625 Homestretch Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Well cared for and highly desireable 1.5 story floor plan with all bedrooms down and large upstairs game room. Large Kitchen with an island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The walk in pantry allows plenty of room for storage. Refrigerator will stay for tenant use. 4th Bedroom could be used as a study. Back yard boasts an outdoor kitchen for your evenings of grilling out. 3 Car Garage, oversized bedrooms, Cul de sac...the list goes on! Located in highly sought after neighborhood of Saratoga in award winning NISD, you don't want to miss the opportunity to live in this family friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Homestretch Court have any available units?
3625 Homestretch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Homestretch Court have?
Some of 3625 Homestretch Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Homestretch Court currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Homestretch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Homestretch Court pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Homestretch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3625 Homestretch Court offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Homestretch Court offers parking.
Does 3625 Homestretch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Homestretch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Homestretch Court have a pool?
No, 3625 Homestretch Court does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Homestretch Court have accessible units?
No, 3625 Homestretch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Homestretch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 Homestretch Court has units with dishwashers.

