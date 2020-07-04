All apartments in Fort Worth
3604 Furlong Way

Location

3604 Furlong Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 living area home in the prestigious Northwest ISD. Kitchen offers generous cabinet & counter space, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Stainless steel refrigerator, front loading washer, and front loading dryer included. Oversized guest bedrooms and all bedrooms downstairs. Large master with master bathroom offering dual sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower, and walk in closet. Enjoy the front and back covered patios. Large backyard with privacy fence. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Furlong Way have any available units?
3604 Furlong Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Furlong Way have?
Some of 3604 Furlong Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Furlong Way currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Furlong Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Furlong Way pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Furlong Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3604 Furlong Way offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Furlong Way offers parking.
Does 3604 Furlong Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Furlong Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Furlong Way have a pool?
No, 3604 Furlong Way does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Furlong Way have accessible units?
No, 3604 Furlong Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Furlong Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Furlong Way has units with dishwashers.

