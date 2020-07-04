3604 Furlong Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 living area home in the prestigious Northwest ISD. Kitchen offers generous cabinet & counter space, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Stainless steel refrigerator, front loading washer, and front loading dryer included. Oversized guest bedrooms and all bedrooms downstairs. Large master with master bathroom offering dual sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower, and walk in closet. Enjoy the front and back covered patios. Large backyard with privacy fence. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Must see!!