3601 Hilltop Road

AVAILABLE IN JUNE! Beautifully restored home in desirable Westcliff is located on a breath-taking oversized corner lot with gorgeous trees. You will be impressed with the original hardwood floors, the updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. The home is walking distance to Albertsons and Ace Hardware, close to Hulen, shopping and restaurants. You can walk to TCU campus from here, but still feel like you are nestled in a quiet neighborhood. The extra large master bedroom has two closets, and the second bedroom is almost as large. The utility room exits to the quiet backyard, with a gated driveway and remote. (Note: The washer and dryer are NOT included in a lease.)