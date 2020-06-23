All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:16 PM

3601 Hilltop Road

3601 Hilltop Road
Location

3601 Hilltop Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE IN JUNE! Beautifully restored home in desirable Westcliff is located on a breath-taking oversized corner lot with gorgeous trees. You will be impressed with the original hardwood floors, the updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. The home is walking distance to Albertsons and Ace Hardware, close to Hulen, shopping and restaurants. You can walk to TCU campus from here, but still feel like you are nestled in a quiet neighborhood. The extra large master bedroom has two closets, and the second bedroom is almost as large. The utility room exits to the quiet backyard, with a gated driveway and remote. (Note: The washer and dryer are NOT included in a lease.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Hilltop Road have any available units?
3601 Hilltop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Hilltop Road have?
Some of 3601 Hilltop Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Hilltop Road currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Hilltop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Hilltop Road pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Hilltop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3601 Hilltop Road offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Hilltop Road offers parking.
Does 3601 Hilltop Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3601 Hilltop Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Hilltop Road have a pool?
No, 3601 Hilltop Road does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Hilltop Road have accessible units?
No, 3601 Hilltop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Hilltop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Hilltop Road has units with dishwashers.

