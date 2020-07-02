3600 Wren Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home FOR LEASE OR SALE located in the midst of Wedgewood & South Hills area. This home features updates galore, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, recently stained cedar & painted interior through-out in gray and white tones. Abundant built-in's in the formal dining room are a plus. The formal living room opens to a second living room that features a gorgeous white stone fireplace then leads into an alluring sun room with natural light overlooking the backyard, simply amazing! The dream backyard features an updated cedar covered patio with a built-in kitchen counter, bar, and wood look tile floors. A great outdoor space for entertaining everyone.