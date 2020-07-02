All apartments in Fort Worth
3600 Wren Avenue
Last updated October 20 2019 at 2:45 AM

3600 Wren Avenue

3600 Wren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Wren Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home FOR LEASE OR SALE located in the midst of Wedgewood & South Hills area. This home features updates galore, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, recently stained cedar & painted interior through-out in gray and white tones. Abundant built-in's in the formal dining room are a plus. The formal living room opens to a second living room that features a gorgeous white stone fireplace then leads into an alluring sun room with natural light overlooking the backyard, simply amazing! The dream backyard features an updated cedar covered patio with a built-in kitchen counter, bar, and wood look tile floors. A great outdoor space for entertaining everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Wren Avenue have any available units?
3600 Wren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Wren Avenue have?
Some of 3600 Wren Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Wren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Wren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Wren Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Wren Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3600 Wren Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Wren Avenue offers parking.
Does 3600 Wren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Wren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Wren Avenue have a pool?
No, 3600 Wren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Wren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3600 Wren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Wren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Wren Avenue has units with dishwashers.

