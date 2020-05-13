All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3600 Delaney Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3600 Delaney Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3600 Delaney Drive

3600 Delaney Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3600 Delaney Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Available Now! Fabulous, spacious home conveniently located in sought after Keller ISD. The open concept and abundance of natural light evoke a relaxing lifestyle. A warm and welcoming family room perfect for entertaining guests features a wall of windows and the warmth of a fireplace. Cook up a feast in the well appointed kitchen or retreat to the master suite and relax in the spa-like bath offering dual sinks, jetted, garden tub and separate shower. Large secondary bedrooms, gameroom, media room and study provide a place for everyone. Enjoy the backyard offering plenty of space for family fun. Close to restaurants, shopping and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Delaney Drive have any available units?
3600 Delaney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Delaney Drive have?
Some of 3600 Delaney Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Delaney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Delaney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Delaney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Delaney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3600 Delaney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Delaney Drive offers parking.
Does 3600 Delaney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Delaney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Delaney Drive have a pool?
No, 3600 Delaney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Delaney Drive have accessible units?
No, 3600 Delaney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Delaney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Delaney Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University