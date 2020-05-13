3600 Delaney Drive

Amenities
Available Now! Fabulous, spacious home conveniently located in sought after Keller ISD. The open concept and abundance of natural light evoke a relaxing lifestyle. A warm and welcoming family room perfect for entertaining guests features a wall of windows and the warmth of a fireplace. Cook up a feast in the well appointed kitchen or retreat to the master suite and relax in the spa-like bath offering dual sinks, jetted, garden tub and separate shower. Large secondary bedrooms, gameroom, media room and study provide a place for everyone. Enjoy the backyard offering plenty of space for family fun. Close to restaurants, shopping and highways.