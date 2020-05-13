3600 Delaney Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

Available Now! Fabulous, spacious home conveniently located in sought after Keller ISD. The open concept and abundance of natural light evoke a relaxing lifestyle. A warm and welcoming family room perfect for entertaining guests features a wall of windows and the warmth of a fireplace. Cook up a feast in the well appointed kitchen or retreat to the master suite and relax in the spa-like bath offering dual sinks, jetted, garden tub and separate shower. Large secondary bedrooms, gameroom, media room and study provide a place for everyone. Enjoy the backyard offering plenty of space for family fun. Close to restaurants, shopping and highways.