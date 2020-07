Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this gorgeous one-story 4bd, 2ba house. Bright and open-concept floor plan includes a huge family room, breakfast area and kitchen island, stainless steel under mount sink in the kitchen. Vynl flooring at both master bedroom and master bedroom. Cover patio and sprinkler system are included. Very convenient location. Costco is just about 10 minutes away. Available for IMMEDIATE move-in!