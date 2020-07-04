3553 Kell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

TCU area home with tons of potential as rental or permanent home. This homes features beautiful hardwoods through out the living, dining & two front bedrooms. Spacious living is open to dining which can serve as a second living space. All three bedrooms are huge! Front two bedrooms share bath. Open kitchen, with breakfast bar, good storage, dishwasher, gas cook top & refrigerator. Sunny breakfast area. A large master suite completes the back of the home with private bath with walk in shower. Large fenced yard. Open patio area. Terrific area, close to TCU, shopping & schools.