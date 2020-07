Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Let's not waste your time here. This home is in original condition. No updates anywhere. Don't get in your mind that it is something that it is not. We will fix the air conditioning and minor things if they break , but will do no painting, updates, or anything. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.... 2 car garage... Fenced yard... Please see pictures that are in this listing for condition.... You must qualify....