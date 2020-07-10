All apartments in Fort Worth
3547 South Hills Avenue
Last updated June 23 2020 at 5:30 PM

3547 South Hills Avenue

3547 South Hills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3547 South Hills Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
Steps away from Texas Christian University sits a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2 story home perfect for any famiy or student. It was actually housing 4 students and they just moved out on June 21st. July 1st would be the earliest move in possible. The Kitchen has Granite Countertops and a walk in pantry. Parking is amazing as there is a 2 car garage as well as a circle driveway that fit 4+ vehicles. This home comes with a full fenced in backyard for pets as well. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer come with the home. Tenants will be responsible for all bills for this home, yet the home is extremely energy efficient. Alarm System & Service is included with your rent. To view or apply for this home, please contact Brooks at the # provided or email bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 South Hills Avenue have any available units?
3547 South Hills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3547 South Hills Avenue have?
Some of 3547 South Hills Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 South Hills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3547 South Hills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 South Hills Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3547 South Hills Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3547 South Hills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3547 South Hills Avenue offers parking.
Does 3547 South Hills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3547 South Hills Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 South Hills Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3547 South Hills Avenue has a pool.
Does 3547 South Hills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3547 South Hills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 South Hills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3547 South Hills Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

