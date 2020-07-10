3547 South Hills Avenue

Amenities
Steps away from Texas Christian University sits a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2 story home perfect for any famiy or student. It was actually housing 4 students and they just moved out on June 21st. July 1st would be the earliest move in possible. The Kitchen has Granite Countertops and a walk in pantry. Parking is amazing as there is a 2 car garage as well as a circle driveway that fit 4+ vehicles. This home comes with a full fenced in backyard for pets as well. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer come with the home. Tenants will be responsible for all bills for this home, yet the home is extremely energy efficient. Alarm System & Service is included with your rent. To view or apply for this home, please contact Brooks at the # provided or email bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com.