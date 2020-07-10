3547 South Hills Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system gym parking pool garage

Steps away from Texas Christian University sits a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2 story home perfect for any famiy or student. It was actually housing 4 students and they just moved out on June 21st. July 1st would be the earliest move in possible. The Kitchen has Granite Countertops and a walk in pantry. Parking is amazing as there is a 2 car garage as well as a circle driveway that fit 4+ vehicles. This home comes with a full fenced in backyard for pets as well. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer come with the home. Tenants will be responsible for all bills for this home, yet the home is extremely energy efficient. Alarm System & Service is included with your rent. To view or apply for this home, please contact Brooks at the # provided or email bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com.