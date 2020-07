Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom features large open kitchen which overlooks the family room. Split bedrooms. Master bath includes garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, large walk in closet. Wood laminate flooring. Conveniently located. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. Monthly pet rent will be charged (+$25). All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.