Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely cared for home with 4 bedrooms located on a cul de sac and includes a huge master suite, nice size secondary bedrooms, stacked formals, large family room and open floor plan. Just around the corner from the community pond and walking trails. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and the freeway. $100 Visa gift card for holiday shopping With an APPROVED app before Jan 15th

Photos prior to tenant*