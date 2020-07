Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WOW, what a rehab!! This amazing unit has been completely remodeled. Everything is brand new. Laminated flooring, ceramic tile in bathroom, designer paint, appliances, energy efficient low E windows, AC, washer and dryer connections, Huge walking closet, modern lighting and ceiling fans, faux wood window blinds, new parking lot, and much more! Tenant occupied. It will go fast!!