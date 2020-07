Amenities

Fabulous four bedroom house within walking distance to TCU! Recent remodel with beautiful hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite in the kitchen and washer and dryer are included. The backyard is fenced with a beautiful patio. The home has a two car garage with parking in the driveway and on the street, so there is plenty of room for the cars!