3403 Hamilton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

Live close to all that the Fort Worth Cultural District, the W 7th St. corridor and downtown has to offer while being in a quiet neighborhood setting. Short walk to the renowned Kimbell Art Museum, UNTHSC, the new Dickies center and restaurants. Enjoy nearby Monticello Park or play a game of tennis there. At the end of the day prepare a meal in the chef's kitchen, let the pets outside to play on the covered patio or on the pet friendly turf, and relax in front of the gas burning fireplace. Generous ceiling and door heights give a homey, yet spacious, feel. Second living area upstairs.