3333 Park Ridge Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath TCU Area Home - Students or Individuals Welcome!. Pretty Tudor cottage conveniently located near TCU campus and University shopping and restaurants. Inviting large porch on front over-looking pretty neighborhood. Ride or walk to TCU, shopping, schools and Downtown. Hardwood floors recently refinished. Living and formal dining. Kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer supplied. Utility Mud room on back off kitchen and back bedroom. Landscape care included in lease amount. Parking on side of home as well as on-street. Owner has final approval of all apps and pets. Some pet restrictions. Students will need co-signer. All measurements are approximate. Applicant to verify school assignments.



(RLNE3540031)