All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3333 Park Ridge Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3333 Park Ridge Blvd.
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:22 AM

3333 Park Ridge Blvd.

3333 Park Ridge Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3333 Park Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath TCU Area Home - Students or Individuals Welcome!. Pretty Tudor cottage conveniently located near TCU campus and University shopping and restaurants. Inviting large porch on front over-looking pretty neighborhood. Ride or walk to TCU, shopping, schools and Downtown. Hardwood floors recently refinished. Living and formal dining. Kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer supplied. Utility Mud room on back off kitchen and back bedroom. Landscape care included in lease amount. Parking on side of home as well as on-street. Owner has final approval of all apps and pets. Some pet restrictions. Students will need co-signer. All measurements are approximate. Applicant to verify school assignments.

(RLNE3540031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. have any available units?
3333 Park Ridge Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. have?
Some of 3333 Park Ridge Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Park Ridge Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. offers parking.
Does 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Park Ridge Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University