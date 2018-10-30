All apartments in Fort Worth
Live on the Bricks. This terrific building is in the heart of the Museum District. Walk to the Kimbell, the Modern, Amon Carter, Will Rogers, the New Dickies Arena, and when you have had enough culture, you can walk to the great W 7th Corridor. This unit has been painstackingly redone and is brand new in everyway. 2 generous bedrooms, a bright open kitchen with undermount lighting. Upstairs is a loft area that has so many terrific uses; art gallery, office, yoga room, etc. The master suite is one that can not be compared. The bedroom is huge, but the bathroom with a walk in shower features multiple jets, double vanities, and the closet. The closet is oversized in everway and features built-ins as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard have any available units?
3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard have?
Some of 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard's amenities include yoga, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

