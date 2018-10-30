3320 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Amenities

Live on the Bricks. This terrific building is in the heart of the Museum District. Walk to the Kimbell, the Modern, Amon Carter, Will Rogers, the New Dickies Arena, and when you have had enough culture, you can walk to the great W 7th Corridor. This unit has been painstackingly redone and is brand new in everyway. 2 generous bedrooms, a bright open kitchen with undermount lighting. Upstairs is a loft area that has so many terrific uses; art gallery, office, yoga room, etc. The master suite is one that can not be compared. The bedroom is huge, but the bathroom with a walk in shower features multiple jets, double vanities, and the closet. The closet is oversized in everway and features built-ins as well.