Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 2 Bedroom Available - Nice newly updated 2/2 with new flooring, fixtures,paint and new appliances. This property has a fireplace with

hardwood flooring located throughout, carpet in bedrooms only. It is in a great location only 15 minutes for TCU.

MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN:

1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door

2.55 inch Television

3. Refrigerator



(RLNE5580308)