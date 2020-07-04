3312 Count Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Well-maintained home on a quiet street in the desirable community of Saratoga. This home features an open 3-2-2 concept with a study located off the main living area that would make a perfect workout room or nursery! Kitchen upgrades include: 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, double ovens, & updated nickel faucet. Plenty of storage space as well. Located in the award winning NWISD. Walking distance to community pool and park

New carpet and pad installed June 2019. Available to show yourself daily.