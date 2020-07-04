All apartments in Fort Worth
3312 Count Drive

3312 Count Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Count Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Saratoga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Well-maintained home on a quiet street in the desirable community of Saratoga. This home features an open 3-2-2 concept with a study located off the main living area that would make a perfect workout room or nursery! Kitchen upgrades include: 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, double ovens, & updated nickel faucet. Plenty of storage space as well. Located in the award winning NWISD. Walking distance to community pool and park
New carpet and pad installed June 2019. Available to show yourself daily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

