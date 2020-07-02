All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3311 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Two Bedroom Updated Tudor Home. Hardwood floors throughout home with ceramic tile in bathroom. Completely renovated home included stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, custom cabinets and washer, dryer. Wrap around deck for all your entertaining needs. Landscaped fenced in backyard complete with flagstone patio. Two car garage. Floors will be refinished in early March prior to move in. This beautiful home is walking distance to Bluebonnet Circle, TCU, Kroger Grocery Store, and multiple shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
3311 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Cockrell Avenue have?
Some of 3311 Cockrell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Cockrell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3311 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Cockrell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3311 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 Cockrell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3311 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3311 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Cockrell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

