3311 Cockrell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Two Bedroom Updated Tudor Home. Hardwood floors throughout home with ceramic tile in bathroom. Completely renovated home included stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, custom cabinets and washer, dryer. Wrap around deck for all your entertaining needs. Landscaped fenced in backyard complete with flagstone patio. Two car garage. Floors will be refinished in early March prior to move in. This beautiful home is walking distance to Bluebonnet Circle, TCU, Kroger Grocery Store, and multiple shops and restaurants.