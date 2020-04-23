All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3304 Livingston Avenue
3304 Livingston Avenue

3304 Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Livingston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming two bedroom, one bath, one story home in Fort Worth within a half mile from TCU for rent that has been recently updated. The kitchen boasts new granite countertops with tons of counter space for cooking and meal prep. Every room has brand new floors that are very durable and look great with the new contemporary paint scheme. The bathroom has been updated with granite countertops and high end touches you will love. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with deposit. Refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer included in rent. Wifi, Alarm system monitoring, and lawn care all options that can be added into the lease if desired. App fee is $40 and deposit of $1450 and first months rent due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Livingston Avenue have any available units?
3304 Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 3304 Livingston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Livingston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Livingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 3304 Livingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3304 Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3304 Livingston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 3304 Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3304 Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 Livingston Avenue has units with dishwashers.

