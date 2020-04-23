3304 Livingston Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated alarm system

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming two bedroom, one bath, one story home in Fort Worth within a half mile from TCU for rent that has been recently updated. The kitchen boasts new granite countertops with tons of counter space for cooking and meal prep. Every room has brand new floors that are very durable and look great with the new contemporary paint scheme. The bathroom has been updated with granite countertops and high end touches you will love. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with deposit. Refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer included in rent. Wifi, Alarm system monitoring, and lawn care all options that can be added into the lease if desired. App fee is $40 and deposit of $1450 and first months rent due on move in.