3256 Greene Avenue

Lovely 3 bedroom two bath home. Large space with 3 living areas. House remodeled in Summer 2019. Granite kitchen counter tops, spa shower head, all stainless appliances, new lighting fixtures, beautiful front door with digital lock, large bedrooms and nice sized closets. All hardwoods except kitchen and bathrooms which have tile. Nice sized breakfast area as well as a den and dining room.Porch off the front. Architecturally unique. Perfect for students or people who want to live near the great community of Paschal or TCU. Beautiful place you will be proud to call home. Water bill utility is paid to Fort Worth Water Dept. Owner is also a broker and retired attorney.