3256 Greene Avenue
Last updated March 16 2020 at 4:59 AM

3256 Greene Avenue

3256 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3256 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Lovely 3 bedroom two bath home. Large space with 3 living areas. House remodeled in Summer 2019. Granite kitchen counter tops, spa shower head, all stainless appliances, new lighting fixtures, beautiful front door with digital lock, large bedrooms and nice sized closets. All hardwoods except kitchen and bathrooms which have tile. Nice sized breakfast area as well as a den and dining room.Porch off the front. Architecturally unique. Perfect for students or people who want to live near the great community of Paschal or TCU. Beautiful place you will be proud to call home. Water bill utility is paid to Fort Worth Water Dept. Owner is also a broker and retired attorney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 Greene Avenue have any available units?
3256 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 3256 Greene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3256 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3256 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3256 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 3256 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3256 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3256 Greene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 3256 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3256 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3256 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3256 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.

