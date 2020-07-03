All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3254 Sandage Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! Beautiful move-in ready 3-bed, 2-bath near TCU for rent. Open concept with an additional living or dining area in the front. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet in the master bedroom, new fixtures and new flooring in the living area. Kitchen overlooks second living area and French doors open up to a large fenced-in backyard with a beautiful decked patio. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk-in closet plus a second large closet - it's unusual for this area to have such great closet space or an open concept. Perfect for a family or students. MUST SEE! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 Sandage Avenue have any available units?
3254 Sandage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3254 Sandage Avenue have?
Some of 3254 Sandage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 Sandage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3254 Sandage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 Sandage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3254 Sandage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3254 Sandage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3254 Sandage Avenue offers parking.
Does 3254 Sandage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3254 Sandage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 Sandage Avenue have a pool?
No, 3254 Sandage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3254 Sandage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3254 Sandage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 Sandage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3254 Sandage Avenue has units with dishwashers.

