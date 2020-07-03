3254 Sandage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! Beautiful move-in ready 3-bed, 2-bath near TCU for rent. Open concept with an additional living or dining area in the front. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet in the master bedroom, new fixtures and new flooring in the living area. Kitchen overlooks second living area and French doors open up to a large fenced-in backyard with a beautiful decked patio. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk-in closet plus a second large closet - it's unusual for this area to have such great closet space or an open concept. Perfect for a family or students. MUST SEE! This one won't last long!