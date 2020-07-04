3254 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Bluebonnet Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large first floor duplex just blocks from TCU is now available! Perfect location for two students. Private front porch from which to enjoy your morning coffee. Each bedroom has access to a private bath. The living room is separated from the large dining room by a large opening. Full kitchen located at the back of the property. Washer and dryer located near the kitchen. Small deck off the back door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3254 S University Drive have any available units?
3254 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3254 S University Drive have?
Some of 3254 S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3254 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.