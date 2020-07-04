All apartments in Fort Worth
3254 S University Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:02 AM

3254 S University Drive

3254 S University Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3254 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large first floor duplex just blocks from TCU is now available! Perfect location for two students. Private front porch from which to enjoy your morning coffee. Each bedroom has access to a private bath. The living room is separated from the large dining room by a large opening. Full kitchen located at the back of the property. Washer and dryer located near the kitchen. Small deck off the back door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 S University Drive have any available units?
3254 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3254 S University Drive have?
Some of 3254 S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3254 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3254 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3254 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3254 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 3254 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3254 S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 3254 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3254 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 3254 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3254 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

