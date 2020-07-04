3254 S University Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large first floor duplex just blocks from TCU is now available! Perfect location for two students. Private front porch from which to enjoy your morning coffee. Each bedroom has access to a private bath. The living room is separated from the large dining room by a large opening. Full kitchen located at the back of the property. Washer and dryer located near the kitchen. Small deck off the back door.