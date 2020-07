Amenities

Lease for the upcoming 2020 school year! Will be available as of June 1st, and showings start now! Come see this charming Tudor home walking distance to TCU. Gorgeous hardwoods and ceramic floors throughout. The kitchen has granite and all appliances. Back bedroom is the original Master bedroom, it could make 4th bedroom or used as second living -media room. Utility room accommodates a full size stackable washer & dryer included with the lease.