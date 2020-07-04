All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:02 AM

3229 Tanglewood Trail

3229 Tanglewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Tanglewood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tanglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Beautifully remodeled home in sought after Tanglewood. Close to great schools, shopping, TCU and Colonial Country Club. The complete renovation includes new windows, updated plumbing and fixtures, updated electrical, wood flooring and all new appliances. The large master suite is welcoming and cozy with a beautiful bathroom and walk-in closet. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances including a 48” Bertazzoni gas range. Three bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with a large living area, media room or playroom. Also a multipurpose space for an office or study area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Tanglewood Trail have any available units?
3229 Tanglewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 Tanglewood Trail have?
Some of 3229 Tanglewood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Tanglewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Tanglewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Tanglewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Tanglewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3229 Tanglewood Trail offer parking?
No, 3229 Tanglewood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3229 Tanglewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Tanglewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Tanglewood Trail have a pool?
No, 3229 Tanglewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Tanglewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 3229 Tanglewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Tanglewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 Tanglewood Trail has units with dishwashers.

