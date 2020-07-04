3229 Tanglewood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Beautifully remodeled home in sought after Tanglewood. Close to great schools, shopping, TCU and Colonial Country Club. The complete renovation includes new windows, updated plumbing and fixtures, updated electrical, wood flooring and all new appliances. The large master suite is welcoming and cozy with a beautiful bathroom and walk-in closet. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances including a 48” Bertazzoni gas range. Three bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with a large living area, media room or playroom. Also a multipurpose space for an office or study area.