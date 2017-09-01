All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3204 Waits Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3204 Waits Ave
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

3204 Waits Ave

3204 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3204 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. This is the master bedroom and private master bath of a charming 4 bed/2 bath house within 5-minutes walking distance of the TCU campus, Bluebonnet Place, the football stadium, the grocery store, restaurants, bars, banks, cleaners, etc. Located in a student neighborhood a couple blocks from campus.

Appliances and washer/dryer included. Utilities not included. No smoking inside home but there is a screened porch area in the back. Bedroom and bathroom are private but you will share home with housemates. (Each bedroom is rented separately, so if you want to rent with friends, please inquire about the availability of the other bedrooms.) Rooms available for move-in starting April 1, 2020. The photos include views of ALL THE OTHER COMMON AREAS TOO, not just your room & bathroom. Not pictured are the three other bedrooms and one bathroom that the other three tenants use.

UTILITIES AVERAGE AN EXTRA $60 to $80 per month, and include internet Wifi, water, electricity, and gas.

All renters must be students of TCU or another local college. Application includes standard background and credit check. Landlords are local and teach at TCU. CALL ME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Waits Ave have any available units?
3204 Waits Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Waits Ave have?
Some of 3204 Waits Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Waits Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Waits Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Waits Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3204 Waits Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3204 Waits Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Waits Ave offers parking.
Does 3204 Waits Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3204 Waits Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Waits Ave have a pool?
No, 3204 Waits Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Waits Ave have accessible units?
No, 3204 Waits Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Waits Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Waits Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University