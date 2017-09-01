3204 Waits Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access dogs allowed

LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. This is the master bedroom and private master bath of a charming 4 bed/2 bath house within 5-minutes walking distance of the TCU campus, Bluebonnet Place, the football stadium, the grocery store, restaurants, bars, banks, cleaners, etc. Located in a student neighborhood a couple blocks from campus.



Appliances and washer/dryer included. Utilities not included. No smoking inside home but there is a screened porch area in the back. Bedroom and bathroom are private but you will share home with housemates. (Each bedroom is rented separately, so if you want to rent with friends, please inquire about the availability of the other bedrooms.) Rooms available for move-in starting April 1, 2020. The photos include views of ALL THE OTHER COMMON AREAS TOO, not just your room & bathroom. Not pictured are the three other bedrooms and one bathroom that the other three tenants use.



UTILITIES AVERAGE AN EXTRA $60 to $80 per month, and include internet Wifi, water, electricity, and gas.



All renters must be students of TCU or another local college. Application includes standard background and credit check. Landlords are local and teach at TCU. CALL ME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!