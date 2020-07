Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Doll House in the heart of TCU. This great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in immaculate shape. There are hard wood floors throughout, an extra room for storage, double sinks in 2nd bath, updated master bed & bath, 8 foot privacy fence, 2 car garage. Equipped with washer and dryer, refrigerator and lawn care. AGENT MUST BE PRESENT AND SHOW THE HOUSE IN ORDER TO RECEIVE COMMISSION.