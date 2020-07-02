3140 Tex Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home awaiting for you! Home features 2 living areas with a built in desk in the second living room. Nice size rooms offering plenty of natural light! You will love the LARGE backyard with your very own man cave or she-shed! Make sure to see this home today!