3140 Cockrell Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3140 Cockrell Avenue

3140 Cockrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3140 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint 3 bedroom home just blocks from the TCU campus. Enjoy the Texas weather on your large front porch. Beautiful wood laminate floors n living and formal dining, exqusite vintage style lighting. All appliances included in the rent are dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer, garbage disposal, and contertop microwave. Separate utility room the size of a mud room, complete with washer and dryer. Enjoy the privacy of your own backyard with slab patio. Garage parking at rear of house behind drive in privacy gate. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
3140 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Cockrell Avenue have?
Some of 3140 Cockrell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Cockrell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3140 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Cockrell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3140 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3140 Cockrell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3140 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3140 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Cockrell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

