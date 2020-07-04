3136 Wesley Street

Amenities

Now Available! 2 Bedroom Riverside Rental. Leasing for $1100.00 a month, this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is receiving its finishing touches just for you! Original hardwood floors paint the perfect setting for new beginnings. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel gas range and refrigerator. Laundry room located off the kitchen. Large fenced backyard that is absolutely pet-friendly. The home is equipped with central heating and window units for cooling. Schedule a showing to view this Riverside rental today because tomorrow, might just be too late.