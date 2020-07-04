All apartments in Fort Worth
3136 Wesley Street

Location

3136 Wesley Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Bonnie Brae

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now Available! 2 Bedroom Riverside Rental. Leasing for $1100.00 a month, this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is receiving its finishing touches just for you! Original hardwood floors paint the perfect setting for new beginnings. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel gas range and refrigerator. Laundry room located off the kitchen. Large fenced backyard that is absolutely pet-friendly. The home is equipped with central heating and window units for cooling. Schedule a showing to view this Riverside rental today because tomorrow, might just be too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Wesley Street have any available units?
3136 Wesley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 Wesley Street have?
Some of 3136 Wesley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Wesley Street currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Wesley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Wesley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 Wesley Street is pet friendly.
Does 3136 Wesley Street offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Wesley Street offers parking.
Does 3136 Wesley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Wesley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Wesley Street have a pool?
No, 3136 Wesley Street does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Wesley Street have accessible units?
No, 3136 Wesley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Wesley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 Wesley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

