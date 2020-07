Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Single Story in Hannah Ranch very spacious & is great for entertaining with the living room, nook, kitchen & dining room open to each other. Kitchen features all appliances except refrigerator. Master Suite has separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closets, and split bedrooms!! This home has granite counter tops walk in closets and more!!!! Pets on case by case basis. Smoking outside only please.