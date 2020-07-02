3121 Woodlark Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace range

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood and tile flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.