3121 Woodlark Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:41 PM

3121 Woodlark Drive

3121 Woodlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Woodlark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood and tile flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Woodlark Drive have any available units?
3121 Woodlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Woodlark Drive have?
Some of 3121 Woodlark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Woodlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Woodlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Woodlark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Woodlark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Woodlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Woodlark Drive offers parking.
Does 3121 Woodlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Woodlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Woodlark Drive have a pool?
No, 3121 Woodlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Woodlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3121 Woodlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Woodlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Woodlark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

