3104 Medina Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally located midcentury gem with convenient access to Hulen shopping and TCU, 5 miles from Magnolia, 7 miles from West 7th, and with great access to I-20 and I-35W. Kitchen has new shale-look countertops, subway tile backsplash, new lighting, and matte black cabinet hardware. Extra tall ceilings with exposed beams in main living area, cute vintage tile in bathrooms, and quiet second living off breakfast nook. Brand new wood-look tile in the living areas and bedrooms and fresh paint throughout! Fully covered, attached carport. Peaceful fenced backyard with mature trees. Beautiful magnolia tree and live oak in front yard. Lawn care included. Small pets case-by-case.