Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3104 Medina Avenue

3104 Medina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Medina Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located midcentury gem with convenient access to Hulen shopping and TCU, 5 miles from Magnolia, 7 miles from West 7th, and with great access to I-20 and I-35W. Kitchen has new shale-look countertops, subway tile backsplash, new lighting, and matte black cabinet hardware. Extra tall ceilings with exposed beams in main living area, cute vintage tile in bathrooms, and quiet second living off breakfast nook. Brand new wood-look tile in the living areas and bedrooms and fresh paint throughout! Fully covered, attached carport. Peaceful fenced backyard with mature trees. Beautiful magnolia tree and live oak in front yard. Lawn care included. Small pets case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Medina Avenue have any available units?
3104 Medina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Medina Avenue have?
Some of 3104 Medina Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Medina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Medina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Medina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Medina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Medina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Medina Avenue offers parking.
Does 3104 Medina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 Medina Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Medina Avenue have a pool?
No, 3104 Medina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Medina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3104 Medina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Medina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 Medina Avenue has units with dishwashers.

