305 N Bailey Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill

Crestwood traditional featuring timeless architecture, limestone & wood floors, marble counters, designer lighting, wine grotto & a 24x7 storage room. Enjoy entertaining in the gourmet kitchen open to casual living & dining. Easy flow to formal dining & living through the butler’s pantry equipped with sink, wine & mini fridge. First floor master’s retreat w utility hookups in oversized closet, study, half bath & utility room. 4 additional beds, 3 full baths, living w wet bar, game room, office & flex space round out this thoughtfully designed floor plan. Double French doors off living lead to the covered patio with fireplace & bar. Great backyard with open patio, mature trees and room for a pool!