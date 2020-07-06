All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:01 AM

305 N Bailey Avenue

305 North Bailey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 North Bailey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
Crestwood traditional featuring timeless architecture, limestone & wood floors, marble counters, designer lighting, wine grotto & a 24x7 storage room. Enjoy entertaining in the gourmet kitchen open to casual living & dining. Easy flow to formal dining & living through the butler’s pantry equipped with sink, wine & mini fridge. First floor master’s retreat w utility hookups in oversized closet, study, half bath & utility room. 4 additional beds, 3 full baths, living w wet bar, game room, office & flex space round out this thoughtfully designed floor plan. Double French doors off living lead to the covered patio with fireplace & bar. Great backyard with open patio, mature trees and room for a pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 N Bailey Avenue have any available units?
305 N Bailey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 N Bailey Avenue have?
Some of 305 N Bailey Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 N Bailey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 N Bailey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 N Bailey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 N Bailey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 305 N Bailey Avenue offer parking?
No, 305 N Bailey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 305 N Bailey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 N Bailey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 N Bailey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 305 N Bailey Avenue has a pool.
Does 305 N Bailey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 N Bailey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 N Bailey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 N Bailey Avenue has units with dishwashers.

