3020 Mims St
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:48 PM

3020 Mims St

3020 Mims Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Mims Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious and completely remodeled home. You'll love the front porch, and you will fall in love with the home the moment you open the door. Open kitchen concept with new appliances and a breakfast bar. Wood laminate floor in living, dining, kitchen and laundry rooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. 3 large Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one of which in the master), and a huge backyard with two sheds. Come see it today!
Application Fee $35/adult. Security Deposit $1,395. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Mims St have any available units?
3020 Mims St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 Mims St have?
Some of 3020 Mims St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Mims St currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Mims St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Mims St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 Mims St is pet friendly.
Does 3020 Mims St offer parking?
No, 3020 Mims St does not offer parking.
Does 3020 Mims St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Mims St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Mims St have a pool?
No, 3020 Mims St does not have a pool.
Does 3020 Mims St have accessible units?
No, 3020 Mims St does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Mims St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Mims St does not have units with dishwashers.

