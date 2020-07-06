All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:58 AM

3001 Rodeo Street

3001 Rodeo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Rodeo Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3-2-2 in South Ft. Worth! Extra large lot, beautiful hardwood floors, pretty granite counters, stainless appliance, 2 living, 2 dining, additional Sunroom, wonderful upgrades & so much more! Entry opens to a screened-in porch and the first living room followed by a sizable dining area with an elegant chandelier. Charming kitchen boasts beautiful granite and glass mosaic tile with a tempered glass vent hood. Lovely master suite has his & hers closets and a private bath with pedestal sink and walk-in shower. Spacious 12x7 second bath showcases a stylish copper bowl sink with upgraded fixtures. Nice secondaries, second living with French doors, backyard with open patio, storage building & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Rodeo Street have any available units?
3001 Rodeo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Rodeo Street have?
Some of 3001 Rodeo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Rodeo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Rodeo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Rodeo Street pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Rodeo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3001 Rodeo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Rodeo Street offers parking.
Does 3001 Rodeo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Rodeo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Rodeo Street have a pool?
No, 3001 Rodeo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Rodeo Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 Rodeo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Rodeo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Rodeo Street has units with dishwashers.

