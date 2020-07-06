3001 Rodeo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3-2-2 in South Ft. Worth! Extra large lot, beautiful hardwood floors, pretty granite counters, stainless appliance, 2 living, 2 dining, additional Sunroom, wonderful upgrades & so much more! Entry opens to a screened-in porch and the first living room followed by a sizable dining area with an elegant chandelier. Charming kitchen boasts beautiful granite and glass mosaic tile with a tempered glass vent hood. Lovely master suite has his & hers closets and a private bath with pedestal sink and walk-in shower. Spacious 12x7 second bath showcases a stylish copper bowl sink with upgraded fixtures. Nice secondaries, second living with French doors, backyard with open patio, storage building & more!