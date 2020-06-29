3001 Interstate 35

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Charming Country Home available for immediate move in. This home has tons of space! Large open private backyard and front yard. Private drive off of I-35 near Bell County Expo Center.

Spacious, beautiful and ready to be your home today!



3 very large bedrooms, two upstairs, master downstairs, mud room and half bath off clean 2 car garage.

Kitchen features brand new refrigerator, brand new range/oven, and a dishwasher. Lots of storage and counter space.

Huge Living room with brick fireplace and built in book case. Separate dining room with several windows providing natural light.

Master bedroom downstairs with attached master bathroom and large closet.

Upstairs bedrooms are enormous and feature built in dresser, walk in closets, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, Jack and Jill bathroom set up.

Carpet through home.

City water/sewer.

Cats/dogs ok with approved screening and pet deposit. No livestock.



Call to make an appointment to view this home and complete an application. Each adult required to pay $25 per person application fee, criminal/credit screening, landlord verification, and verification of employment.

6 month lease term minimum.

$1600 monthly / $1600 deposit plus applicable pet deposit



Belton RV Park participates in the spirit and the letters of the Fair Housing Act. No qualified person will be denied housing because of his or her status under these laws.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.