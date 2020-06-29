All apartments in Fort Worth
3001 Interstate 35
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3001 Interstate 35

3001 North Freeway · No Longer Available
Location

3001 North Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Country Home available for immediate move in. This home has tons of space! Large open private backyard and front yard. Private drive off of I-35 near Bell County Expo Center.
Spacious, beautiful and ready to be your home today!

3 very large bedrooms, two upstairs, master downstairs, mud room and half bath off clean 2 car garage.
Kitchen features brand new refrigerator, brand new range/oven, and a dishwasher. Lots of storage and counter space.
Huge Living room with brick fireplace and built in book case. Separate dining room with several windows providing natural light.
Master bedroom downstairs with attached master bathroom and large closet.
Upstairs bedrooms are enormous and feature built in dresser, walk in closets, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, Jack and Jill bathroom set up.
Carpet through home.
City water/sewer.
Cats/dogs ok with approved screening and pet deposit. No livestock.

Call to make an appointment to view this home and complete an application. Each adult required to pay $25 per person application fee, criminal/credit screening, landlord verification, and verification of employment.
6 month lease term minimum.
$1600 monthly / $1600 deposit plus applicable pet deposit

Belton RV Park participates in the spirit and the letters of the Fair Housing Act. No qualified person will be denied housing because of his or her status under these laws.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Interstate 35 have any available units?
3001 Interstate 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Interstate 35 have?
Some of 3001 Interstate 35's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Interstate 35 currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Interstate 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Interstate 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Interstate 35 is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Interstate 35 offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Interstate 35 offers parking.
Does 3001 Interstate 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Interstate 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Interstate 35 have a pool?
No, 3001 Interstate 35 does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Interstate 35 have accessible units?
No, 3001 Interstate 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Interstate 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Interstate 35 has units with dishwashers.

