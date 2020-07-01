All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2932 Travis Avenue

2932 Travis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Travis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Duplex in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Travis Avenue have any available units?
2932 Travis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2932 Travis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Travis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Travis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Travis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2932 Travis Avenue offer parking?
No, 2932 Travis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2932 Travis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Travis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Travis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2932 Travis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Travis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2932 Travis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Travis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 Travis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 Travis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 Travis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

