2924 Bigham Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard parking garage

Updated 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent In Fort Worth! - Beautiful Town Home in desired subdivision of Andrews Myrtle. Two Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Completely updated: new luxury vinyl throughout entire downstairs, carpet upstairs, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Master Bathroom suite has a separate shower and jetted tub. Large walk-in closets Private fenced in back courtyard.

Easy access to I-30, walking distance to schools.



View List of All Available Properties @ www.FirstAmericanRE.net



2924 Bigham Blvd

Fort Worth, TX 76116



BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY TOWN HOME INCLUDES:



1745 Sq. Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

Garage Opener

Living Area W/

Wood Burning Fireplace

Kitchen Features:

INCLUDES Electric Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Refrigerator

Ceiling Fans

Central Heat/Air

Laundry Area

Master Bedroom w/ Garden Tub

Walk-in Shower

Master Walk-In Closet

Built-in Computer Desk

Private Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:



Minutes from Downtown Fort Worth & Chisholm Toll Road

NEAR Lockheed Martin

NEAR Ridgmar Mall and all other restaurants and great shopping.

Within walking distance to local schools and within driving distance to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.



Prices & Specials Subject To Change* CALL TODAY (866) 990-9786



Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



(RLNE3399624)