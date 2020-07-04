2924 Bigham Boulevard

Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent In Fort Worth! - Beautiful Town Home in desired subdivision of Andrews Myrtle. Two Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Completely updated: new luxury vinyl throughout entire downstairs, carpet upstairs, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Master Bathroom suite has a separate shower and jetted tub. Large walk-in closets Private fenced in back courtyard.
Easy access to I-30, walking distance to schools.
View List of All Available Properties @ www.FirstAmericanRE.net
2924 Bigham Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY TOWN HOME INCLUDES:
1745 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Garage Opener
Living Area W/
Wood Burning Fireplace
Kitchen Features:
INCLUDES Electric Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Refrigerator
Ceiling Fans
Central Heat/Air
Laundry Area
Master Bedroom w/ Garden Tub
Walk-in Shower
Master Walk-In Closet
Built-in Computer Desk
Private Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
Minutes from Downtown Fort Worth & Chisholm Toll Road
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Ridgmar Mall and all other restaurants and great shopping.
Within walking distance to local schools and within driving distance to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.
Prices & Specials Subject To Change* CALL TODAY (866) 990-9786
Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
(RLNE3399624)