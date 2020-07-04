All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2924 Bigham Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2924 Bigham Boulevard
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

2924 Bigham Boulevard

2924 Bigham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2924 Bigham Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent In Fort Worth! - Beautiful Town Home in desired subdivision of Andrews Myrtle. Two Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Completely updated: new luxury vinyl throughout entire downstairs, carpet upstairs, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Master Bathroom suite has a separate shower and jetted tub. Large walk-in closets Private fenced in back courtyard.
Easy access to I-30, walking distance to schools.

View List of All Available Properties @ www.FirstAmericanRE.net

2924 Bigham Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76116

BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY TOWN HOME INCLUDES:

1745 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Garage Opener
Living Area W/
Wood Burning Fireplace
Kitchen Features:
INCLUDES Electric Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Refrigerator
Ceiling Fans
Central Heat/Air
Laundry Area
Master Bedroom w/ Garden Tub
Walk-in Shower
Master Walk-In Closet
Built-in Computer Desk
Private Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:

Minutes from Downtown Fort Worth & Chisholm Toll Road
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Ridgmar Mall and all other restaurants and great shopping.
Within walking distance to local schools and within driving distance to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

Prices & Specials Subject To Change* CALL TODAY (866) 990-9786

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

(RLNE3399624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Bigham Boulevard have any available units?
2924 Bigham Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 Bigham Boulevard have?
Some of 2924 Bigham Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Bigham Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Bigham Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Bigham Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2924 Bigham Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2924 Bigham Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2924 Bigham Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2924 Bigham Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 Bigham Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Bigham Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2924 Bigham Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2924 Bigham Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 2924 Bigham Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 2924 Bigham Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 Bigham Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University