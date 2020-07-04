All apartments in Fort Worth
2914 Chenault Street
2914 Chenault Street

2914 Chenault St
Location

2914 Chenault St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
United Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Actual unit available is 2914 Chenault, on the left side of duplex. 1 bed, 1 bath efficiency half duplex. Unit has received fresh paint, replacement of all carpeting, includes a gas range which will be installed before move-in, and large fenced backyard area. Washer and dryer area located in bathroom. Agent or perspective tenant to verify schools and exact square footage pulled from tax records. Application can be found in uploaded documents and fee is $45 payable by credit or debit card over the phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Chenault Street have any available units?
2914 Chenault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 Chenault Street have?
Some of 2914 Chenault Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Chenault Street currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Chenault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Chenault Street pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Chenault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2914 Chenault Street offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Chenault Street offers parking.
Does 2914 Chenault Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2914 Chenault Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Chenault Street have a pool?
No, 2914 Chenault Street does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Chenault Street have accessible units?
No, 2914 Chenault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Chenault Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Chenault Street does not have units with dishwashers.

