2914 Chenault Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking

Actual unit available is 2914 Chenault, on the left side of duplex. 1 bed, 1 bath efficiency half duplex. Unit has received fresh paint, replacement of all carpeting, includes a gas range which will be installed before move-in, and large fenced backyard area. Washer and dryer area located in bathroom. Agent or perspective tenant to verify schools and exact square footage pulled from tax records. Application can be found in uploaded documents and fee is $45 payable by credit or debit card over the phone.