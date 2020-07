Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Single Story duplex unit in Fort Worth - Nice single story duplex unit with 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has plank flooring throughout home, no carpet. New stove. There is an eat in kitchen and the living area has a fireplace. Comes with a frig but it isn't guaranteed. Fenced back patio. 2 pets max and no vicious dogs. $500 pet deposit and half refundable. $10 pet rent total.No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app $45 app fee. Year Lease. Must have good rental.



